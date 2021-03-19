Gardaí warn Covid 'doesn't take a weekend off' as more than 15,000 fines issued

Gardaí are warning people that Covid-19 does not take the weekend off for them to attend house parties or social gatherings.
In a statement issued this afternoon, they say such gatherings are a risk "not only those attending but everyone they come into contact with after including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and local community".
Gardaí say they have issued more than €2,300 fines for organising and attending house parties; 466 fines of €500 each for organising a party and 1,842 fines of €150 for anyone caught in attendance.
Since the introduction of public health regulations, gardaí say they have issued more than 15,000 Covid-19 regulation related fines including:
- - 11,072 €100 fines for non-essential travel
- - 636 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports
- – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,011 - 269 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering
- - 262 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State
Gardaí are asking people to plan their weekend activities to take into account the 5km limits and to not exceed these for non-essential reasons.
Gardaí said: "People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise.
"In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise."
Gardaí said they will continue nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public parks and amenities.