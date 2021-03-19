Historic abuse survivor launches legal challenge to redress board

A historic institutional abuse survivor is launching a legal challenge against a redress board for compensation over how his appeal was handled.

Sums of compensation have been paid out to those harmed in residential homes run by religious orders and the state since the fund was opened last year.

The payments were a key recommendation in the outcome of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry.

Cyril Glass who was abused after he was sent to Rathgael Training School with his twin brother Philip at the age of 12 (Deborah McAleese/PA)

Cyril Glass, who suffered abuse at Rathgael and Lisnevin Training Schools in Co Down, was among those who applied to the HIA Redress Board (NI) when the fund opened last year.

However, this week he has launched a judicial review challenge against the appeals mechanism of the board, saying he feels it “did not properly consider” his appeal.

Mr Glass is seeking a fresh appeal, contending the board failed to allow him an oral hearing for his appeal and failed to adduce independent supporting witness statements in support of his appeal.

Survivors of historic institutional abuse faced a long struggle for a public inquiry to be heard and later to secure a compensation scheme.

Mr Glass, who leads the victims group Survivors Together, says he feels “let down again”, adding he hopes his challenge will also help others.

“I, like hundreds of other boys suffered horrendous abuse while held in these institutions,” he said.

“I attended the public inquiry in 2015 and when the HIA Redress Scheme opened last year I applied for compensation. I was made an offer, but I appealed the amount."

Mr Glass said he feels the HIA Redress Board did not properly consider his appeal.

"I feel deflated and upset as the state have let us victims down again."

“This has been a long and difficult journey that has dredged up hugely traumatic memories. I hope that this challenge will help the thousands of other survivors applying to the scheme.”

KRW associate solicitor Owen Beattie (KRW Law/PA)

Owen Beattie, associate solicitor at KRW Law, said this is an important challenge, not just for Mr Glass, but will have “seismic implications” for thousands of other victims and survivors applying to the scheme.

“We accept that the scheme is processing applications and paying compensation to applicants, however we say that the appeals mechanism and the manner in which HIA appeals are determined requires urgent court scrutiny by way of judicial review,” he said.