Delayed cancer diagnosis involved in one-quarter of clinical negligence cases

One-quarter of all clinical negligence claims made against Irish GPs between 2017 and 2020 involved a delayed diagnosis of cancer.

That’s according to a new report from the Medical Protection Society (MPS) presented to an Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) conference today.

For its report, the MPS analysed more than 2,000 individual GP cases, including claims, complaints, regulatory cases and requests for a wide range of legal advice.

Female cancer claims

Of those delayed cancer diagnosis claims, nearly half related to female cancers - namely, breast cancer, cervical cancer and endometrial cancer.

Breast cancer was the cancer most frequently involved in clinical negligence claims overall.

Prostate cancer was the next most common cancer involved in negligence claims examined, followed by lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and malignant melanoma.

“Claims for compensation in general practice can lead to large financial settlements,” medical director of MPS Dr Rob Hendry said.

“The value of the settled claim may include compensation for care and loss of earnings, in addition to an award for the damage that resulted from a breach of duty. “

Dr Hendry said the value of each claim can vary enormously. The highest case payment the MPS saw involved claimant damages, costs and legal costs and amounted to €8m.

Reasons for other claims

Aside from delayed cancer diagnoses, more than 15% of claims involved GPs allegedly prescribing incorrect medications.

A further 10% involved allegations airing from medical procedures or minor surgeries.

“We understand GPs work in complex and pressured environments, and we know that experiencing a medicolegal case can be concerning and stressful, Dr Hendry said.

Dr Hendry said his organisation developed the report to "give GPs a view of the current claims environment" and highlight common pitfalls and learning points to help GPs avoid problems others have faced.