Covid-19 cases plateau as 'social mixing' increases

The fall in Covid-19 case numbers has plateaued over the last 10 days due to an increase in "mobility, congregation, and social mixing", a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has warned.

"It's not clear to any of us what is going to happen next. If people have cut back on their level of social contact and mobility over the last week or fortnight, then we might expect case numbers to decline; if we haven't then case numbers could remain stable or increase," Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, told the Nphet press conference.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of public health at HSE Mid-West, gave examples of how people simply meeting for a cup of tea or attending funerals or wakes have in some cases spread the virus.

She described a multi-household community outbreak which had been traced back to people visiting each other, adding it was a non-student population and not related to a party.

"It's basically what happens when people visit each other for cups of tea, or a beer or even a chat and aren't adhering to social distancing or wearing masks," Dr Mannix said.

"We had six households, there was a community outbreak because of mixing between the households of at least 20 cases.

"Then subsequently one of the households brought it into their workplace where they caused an outbreak within the workplace of five cases and one of those subsequently brought it home, resulting in a family outbreak."

Nphet last night confirmed a further 582 confirmed cases of Covid-19, although no new deaths were reported.

There were 156 new cases in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, and 14 in Kildare. The remaining 198 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

It said there were 345 patients in hospital, 83 of them in ICU.

There have now been 620,580 vaccine doses administered; 455,182 people have received their first dose and 165,398 have received their second dose.

Prof Nolan said there were 403 Covid-19 cases among children aged 5 to 12 last week, 18 linked to a small number of outbreaks in schools.

“I expect them to continue to constitute a small proportion of the overall number of cases in those age groups,” he said.

However, he said workplaces are a source of infection. Mobility data shows attendance at workplaces has increased slowly but steadily since January.

Meanwhile, new guidelines for visiting nursing homes take effect from Monday, allowing for two visits per week for a range of reasons.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We would ask the facilities to buy into the spirit as well as the letter of the guidance. And a message to both staff and people living in those homes: a message of gratitude.

"We are all aware as a country that the past year has been phenomenally difficult on staff, on residents, on their families.”

He said the vaccination rollout has seen fewer deaths and fewer cases of severe illness from the virus in nursing homes.