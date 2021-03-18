Government dismisses TD's call for sanctions against Brazil

Fianna Fáil TD says pressure must be put on the EU and the United Nations to act over destruction of the rainforest
Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan said the'horrific videos of the burning of the rainforest should revolt us all'. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 20:28
Elaine Loughlin

The Government has dismissed calls from one of its own TDs to press for sanctions on Brazil over the destruction of the rainforest.

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan has hit out at "eco vandalism" carried out by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and has called on his party and the Government to lobby for imposing economic sanctions on the South American country.

"The horrific videos of the burning of the rainforest should revolt us all," he said.

"Last year, 5m acres of the Amazon rainforest were deliberately burned. This shameful action of eco-vandalism is part of an ongoing strategy by the Bolsonaro regime in Brazil to destroy the rainforest," Mr O'Callaghan said in a video posted on social media.

A spokesperson for the Government said climate action and the environment is a "central plan" of the Coalition's strategy in the coming years. 

However, the issue of any sanctions is "a matter for the European Union as a whole".

"The Government has set ambitious targets for a carbon neutral country by 2050 by halving carbon emissions over the next decade," the spokesperson said.

Mr O'Callaghan said the Amazon rainforest is "vital" in putting a halt to climate change as it absorbs carbon dioxide that otherwise would go into the environment.

We need to protect these lungs of the planet, not just for the people of South America, but for the whole world. The reckless burning of the rainforest is irreparably damaging all of our global efforts to stop climate change.

Mr O'Callaghan added that Ireland is a small but influential country, and "people listen to what we have to say". 

He said pressure now must be put on the EU and the United Nations to act.

"Ireland needs to be first country in the world that calls for the imposition of economic sanctions on the Balsonaro regime in Brazil because of its actions."

Appealing to the public to contact politicians to ask them to support a campaign for sanctions, Mr O'Callaghan added: "We need to send out a strong message."

