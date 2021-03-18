Gardaí discover fully operational bar in raid on Offaly shebeen

Gardaí in Offaly have raided suspected shebeen with a fully functional bar

Officers said, as a result of enquiries carried out as part of Operation Navigation, a private premises in Edenderry was searched for alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation earlier this afternoon.

A number of people consuming alcohol were found inside the premises, where a fully equipped bar was located.

Gardaí said all of those present will now be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

A large amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, was seized from the premises.

A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a statement, gardaí appealed to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local garda station.

An investigation into today's operation is ongoing.