One further death and 169 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

One further death of a patient who previously tested positive for Covid-19 has been reported in Northern Ireland.

Another 169 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded by the Department of Health in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Thursday, there were 167 Covid positive confirmed inpatients in hospital, of whom 16 were in ICU.

Meanwhile, MLAs have been told that delays in sourcing AstraZeneca jabs in the UK will not have a significant impact on the vaccination rollout schedule in Northern Ireland.

Patricia Donnelly, the head of the vaccine programme in Northern Ireland, told the Assembly’s Health committee that plans had been flexed to make more use of Pfizer jabs pending the arrival of further AstraZeneca stock.

Ms Donnelly said all first Covid-19 jab appointments already booked will be honoured and those expecting a second jab will also receive it.

She said more people would continue to get first jabs in April but at a slightly reduced rate.

The senior official said the delivery issues could knock back the rollout plan by four weeks in a “worst case scenario” but said the delay was more likely to be around two weeks.

“I think, worst case scenario, it probably puts us back by four weeks,” she told the committee.

“The mitigation measures that we put in place we hope will only delay us by two weeks, so it won’t have a huge impact.”

A mass vaccination centre at Belfast’s SSE Arena is due to open on March 29.

Ms Donnelly said the initial hope was that by the time the centre began operating the vaccine would be on offer to the over-40 age cohort.

She said the over-40s were now likely to have to wait for a further fortnight.

Ms Donnelly said at the latest the over 40s would be delayed until the end of April.

“We have scaled down slightly the opening weeks in the SSE Arena,” she said.

It has the capacity for 40,000 (a week) but in the first weeks we’re looking at 11,000, building up to 20,000 and then up to 30,000 in subsequent weeks.”

Ms Donnelly added: “We had hoped by the time we would launch the SSE Arena that we would be opening to the over-40s.

“I think that will be maybe delayed by two weeks but we’ll keep that under review and it will very much depend on the remaining deliveries that we get from AstraZeneca.” Ms Donnelly continued: “We have tried to find some mitigation through further use of the Pfizer vaccine.

“So, it will slightly delay it, but it won’t, I think, reduce our plans overall.” She said the supply of Pfizer jabs had remained steady throughout and she expected that to continue going forward.

Explaining the adjusted rollout plan, Ms Donnelly said three of Northern Ireland’s five health trusts would now rely mainly on Pfizer in the coming weeks pending the arrival of more AstraZeneca jabs.