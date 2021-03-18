GRA calling for higher prioritisation of gardaí in vaccination programme

Mr Thornton acknowledged that healthcare workers should be the main priority, but he believed that gardaí should be "a very close priority after that"
Gardaí outside national broadcaster RTÉ on St Patrick's Day in an attempt to manage planned anti-lockdown protest. Picture: Stephen Collins / Collins Photos Dublin

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 09:41
Steve Neville

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is calling for the higher prioritisation of gardaí in the vaccination programme. 

GRA vice president, Frank Thornton, has said that the higher prioritisation for gardaí in the cohort list will be top of the agenda during a virtual meeting between the association and the Minister for Justice today.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Thornton said there was no sense or logic in the low level of priority for members of the force, given that on a daily basis they faced uncontrolled situations where they could not observe social distancing.

Mr Thornton said the force had "stepped up to the plate" in policing the pandemic and felt they should be vaccinated because of the nature of their duty.

'Into the unknown'

Gardaí were frequently “facing into the unknown” in their work, he added. 

Mr Thornton acknowledged that healthcare workers should be the main priority, but he believed that gardaí should be “a very close priority after that.” 

On a daily basis, gardaí were going into environments where they were completely exposed, while there was frustration in the force, they were disciplined and would always carry out their duties, he said.

Mr Thornton acknowledged that there was a “fraying in relations” with the public, many of whom were weary of restrictions, but the “vast majority” continued to work with the force. 

It was a credit to the gardaí that so few events had escalated.

“Our message (to the Minister) is the health and safety of our members on the frontline,” Mr Thornton said. 

