Two adults and baby injured after car mounts footpath in Mullingar

Gardaí said that all three remain in hospital at this time
Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened last night on the Link Road at around 5.30pm. File picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 08:54
Steve Neville

Two adults and a baby have been injured after a car mounted a footpath in Mullingar.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred last night on the Link Road at around 5.30pm. The car left the scene.

A man, aged 36, received serious injuries in the incident, while a woman, 35, and a baby girl received minor injuries.

Gardaí said that all three remain in hospital at this time.

A statement added that a man has since “presented himself to gardaí in Mullingar and is assisting gardaí with their investigation”.

