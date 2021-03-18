Two adults and baby injured after car mounts footpath in Mullingar

Two adults and a baby have been injured after a car mounted a footpath in Mullingar.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred last night on the Link Road at around 5.30pm. The car left the scene.
A man, aged 36, received serious injuries in the incident, while a woman, 35, and a baby girl received minor injuries.
Gardaí said that all three remain in hospital at this time.
A statement added that a man has since “presented himself to gardaí in Mullingar and is assisting gardaí with their investigation”.