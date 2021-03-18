More people will be allowed in 'cathedrals of commerce' than in churches after Level 5 - Archbishop

People "are not going to accept a situation where they are being locked out of worship until we get to Level 2," said Archbishop Dermot Farrell
More people will be allowed in 'cathedrals of commerce' than in churches after Level 5 - Archbishop

“I'm not saying that the restrictions should be set aside, what I'm saying is the current restrictions are far too rigid, far too blunt, they could be relaxed somewhat and people would still be safe,” he added. File picture: Pexels

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 08:34
Vivienne Clarke

The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin has called for more people to be allowed to attend churches, saying the current restrictions are "too blunt". 

Under the current Level 5 restrictions, all religious services are to be held online, with places of worship only open for private prayer. 

Attendance at funerals is limited to 10 people. 

Archbishop Dermot Farrell has warned that “when the cathedrals of commerce” re-open once Level 5 restrictions have been eased, there will be more people congregating in those settings while “people of all faiths will find themselves locked out of worship when everything else in this country is open.” 

The Archbishop told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that when he goes to his local shop for milk “I have to wade my way through the aisles to get there”. 

“I'm not saying that the restrictions should be set aside, what I'm saying is the current restrictions are far too rigid, far too blunt, they could be relaxed somewhat and people would still be safe,” he added.

People were safer inside church buildings, which were sanitised to almost medical levels, he said. 

However, he warned that people's patience was running low. 

“They are not going to accept a situation where they are being locked out of worship until we get to Level 2.” 

There was a constitutional right to worship, he added. 

The Archbishop said he was not suggesting “a free for all” but that a limited number of people be allowed to attend their local church.

A limit of 50 had worked the last time, he said and there had been a good system of pods which were 4ms apart, with separate entrances and exits to the church.

Read More

Tourism chiefs hail plan to reopen summer travel 

More in this section

Travel Stock - Belfast City - Ireland Unionist parties slam Sinn Féin ‘veto’ of centenary stone proposal
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 2, 2021 US president and vice president invited to Northern Ireland
US ‘does not have stockpile of Covid vaccines to distribute to other countries’ US ‘does not have stockpile of Covid vaccines to distribute to other countries’
#covid-19healthcatholic church
More people will be allowed in 'cathedrals of commerce' than in churches after Level 5 - Archbishop

Two adults and baby injured after car mounts footpath in Mullingar

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices