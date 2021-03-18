US ‘does not have stockpile of Covid vaccines to distribute to other countries’

US ‘does not have stockpile of Covid vaccines to distribute to other countries’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks with President Joe Biden via live link in Government Buildings. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 06:39
Michelle Devane, PA

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said US does not have a “stockpile” of Covid-19 vaccines to distribute to other countries.

Mr Martin said President Joe Biden hopes to know by the summer “where they will be” when it comes to a potential excess supply of coronavirus vaccines, and it would be at that point the US could look at helping other countries.

The Taoiseach made the comments at Government Buildings in Dublin following an online meetings with the US president and other US leaders on St Patrick’s Day.

The Taoiseach said the US and Ireland are facing similar logistical challenges when it comes to vaccines.

“Like every other country, he [Mr Biden] is very anxious to get his people vaccinated as quickly as he possibly can and to have a sufficiency of vaccines to do that,” Mr Martin said.

“Both the president and the vice president understand that we need a global vaccination programme to defeat this virus,” he added.

“I raised the issue of supply chains in terms of the necessity to keep supply chains open in terms of the different component parts that make up the vaccine.

“It was a good discussion on that and I think there will be ongoing engagement between the US and Europe, and other countries as well, in relation to that.”

Mr Martin added: “[The President] said they would know where they are towards the summer about where they will be in terms of sufficiency of vaccines.”

“He was interested in the AstraZeneca story.”

“I shared the narrative with him in terms of explaining what has happened, both on the production side and in respect of recent decisions by the regulatory authorities across Europe and the EMA coming to a conclusion on all that tomorrow,” he said.

US President Joe Biden looks at a bowl of shamrocks from Ireland, as he takes part in a virtual bilateral meeting with Micheál Martin. Picture: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden looks at a bowl of shamrocks from Ireland, as he takes part in a virtual bilateral meeting with Micheál Martin. Picture: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“His main focus right now is on getting his own people vaccinated, just like every country is.”

Asked whether he asked Mr Biden outright if the US would give vaccines to Ireland, Mr Martin replied: “He doesn’t necessarily have a stockpile.

“He wants to find out whether he will in time have a sufficiency of vaccines for his own people.”

Asked about supply lines of vaccines, Mr Martin also said he was not in favour of blocking supply lines to the UK and that instead there should be “proper engagement” between the UK and EU to work out a resolution.

“In terms of supply of AstraZeneca, it’s Europe that has lost out,” he said.

“I think [AstraZeneca] know that they have a bit of ground to make up in terms of meeting their obligations to Europe,” he added.

“Overall there’s a danger to getting into banning exports overall.

“I don’t personally like blocking – but I will articulate my views at EU [leaders] Council.”

Read More

US President Joe Biden expresses ‘deep, deep affection for Ireland’

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Mar 2, 2021 US president and vice president invited to Northern Ireland
Heart failure patients scared to hug their children for fear of contracting Covid-19 Heart failure patients scared to hug their children for fear of contracting Covid-19
Irish dance sensation Morgan Bullock on St Patrick's Day, going viral and Beyoncé's mam Irish dance sensation Morgan Bullock on St Patrick's Day, going viral and Beyoncé's mam
bidenvaccinespa-sourceplace: republic of ireland
Travel Stock - Belfast City - Ireland

Unionist parties slam Sinn Féin ‘veto’ of centenary stone proposal

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices