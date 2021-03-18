Tourism chiefs hail plan to re-open summer travel but Taoiseach urges caution on vaccine passport

EU plans to unveil a 'digital green' Covid travel certificate offers a lifeline to tens of thousands of Irish jobs, tourism industry leaders have said
European airline business groups, including those representing Ryanair and Aer Lingus, said the EU-wide certificates were 'a key tool to facilitate a safe and efficient resumption of travel and tourism in Europe'. File picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 06:30
Eamon Quinn & Daniel McConnell

Irish tourism chiefs have said EU plans to unveil a common Covid-19 travel certificate offers a lifeline to tens of thousands of Irish jobs.

The European Commission has proposed the introduction of coronavirus passes to let its 450 million residents travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland will take a “cautious” approach to the vaccine passport.

Mr Martin said the development would give additional rights to some people over others, which brings into question a range of civil liberties issues. 

“That would be quite unprecedented. It's a debate that's just about to really start in earnest at European level,” he said.

He said his sense is that Irish public health doctors will want more time to assess the efficacy of vaccines, not just on mortality and severe illness but also in terms of infection.

The EU has long been urged by tourism industry chiefs here to agree on a Covid passport to help re-open travel, relaunch flights, and aid airports across Europe that have been devastated by the Covid crisis.

The EU said its "digital green certificate" will cover documents from travellers who have been vaccinated, people who have not been vaccinated but have documents of a negative test result or recovery from Covid, as well as children with test or recovery documents.

Tourism experts say many thousands of Irish jobs are at risk if international tourism fails to reopen this summer.

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation said the digital certificates are a "lifeline" for the beleaguered industry.]

FIRST BIT OF LIGHT

The EU plan "is the first bit of light" for an industry facing its second year of closure but any boost will likely only come by September, he warned.

Pat Dawson, head of the Irish Travel Agents Association, described the certificates as "a big initiative" because it is a coordinated effort by EU countries, and the EU will likely be talking to the US to get people travelling across the Atlantic again. 

"It is a plan we can all work on because so many jobs depend on it in Ireland," Mr Dawson said.

Tim Fenn, chief executive of the Irish Hotels Federation, said the EU initiative offers the prospect of opening up the industry to "welcome overseas visitors to Ireland again”.

The European Commission said the certificate will be in digital or paper format, and will include a QR code to ensure security and authenticity. 

To be ready before summer, this proposal needs a swift adoption by the EU.

It will be valid in all EU member states and open for Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway as well as Switzerland.

