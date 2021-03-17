St Patrick’s Day parties cleared from Belfast park

Crowds of young people had gathered at Botanic Gardens in the south of the city.
An announcement was made that Botanic Gardens was being closed to ensure adherence to coronavirus regulations. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 18:05
Rebecca Black and David Young, PA

Crowds holding St Patrick’s Day parties at a Belfast park have been cleared from the area.

Young people had gathered at Botanic Gardens in the south of the city.

PSNI assistant chief constable Alan Todd said officers would take “operational action” at the location.

Officers present in the park formed a line and walked across it, funnelling those gathered towards the exits.

An announcement was made that the park was being closed to ensure adherence to coronavirus regulations.

Mr Todd said a number of people had been turned away from beauty spots but that the majority had heeded the public health messages.

The traditional St Patrick’s Day celebrations, including a large parade in Belfast city centre, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Mr Todd previously warned that those caught breaking the rules against gathering in groups could expect to face stiff fines.

And he said people who had been fined before risked even tougher penalties.

Joining a patrol in Downpatrick, a town with historic links to St Patrick, PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne thanked the public, the vast majority of whom, he said, were adhering to the coronavirus restrictions.

Earlier, First Minister Arlene Foster said that St Patrick’s Day celebrations must be different this year amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I think most people see St Patrick’s Day as a day to come together with others and we are concerned that particularly in some of the places where we would see crowds gathering, that people would do that again this year,” she told the BBC.

“We are sending out a very strong message, that people should of course mark St Patrick’s Day but they should do it in a way that doesn’t cause problems later on in the month. So they should do it with their family, inside their own bubble and really to have thought to those people who haven’t been able to access care in our hospitals because they have had to deal with the pandemic.

“So please give some thought to what you are doing today.

