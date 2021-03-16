How a 'rosary-carrying, prayer-quoting Catholic' got to the White House

In the spring of 1980, as 37-year-old US senator Joe Biden, a Catholic from Pennsylvania, was preparing to leave for Rome for a scheduled meeting with Pope John Paul II, he received one final bit of advice from his mother. “Don’t you kiss his ring,” she told her son. When he got to the Vatican, Biden didn’t.

Looking back, after he had been inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States and becoming only the second Catholic to hold that high office, one commentator wrote: “His refusal has become a hallmark of how Biden manages his faith, a throwback to a brand of mid-20th-century political Catholicism that eschews obsessive obedience to the Holy See on matters of faith.”

This should serve as a reassurance for those who are suspicious of a Catholic in the White House, and many Americans still are, especially in the post-Trump era where a plethora of conspiracy theories have flourished.

Distrust

However long before Donald Trump, distrust of Catholicism was deeply rooted within the evangelical Protestant churches (especially those aligned to the religious right) and also within sections of the Republican Party.

As he settles into the Oval Office, the focus will be increasingly on Joe Biden and his value systems. Among the questions being asked is to what extent, if at all, will his religious beliefs influence his policies as president.

Biden is only the second Catholic to be elected to the White House and he does not hide his religious convictions. He has been described by one of America’s premier religious publications, the National Catholic Reporter, as “a churchgoing, rosary-carrying, prayer-quoting Catholic”.

That didn’t hurt him during the fraught and fractious election campaign because Trump, despite his amoral behaviour in both his private life and his public role, recognised the importance for any presidential candidate of playing the “God card”.

Prejudice

Back in 1928, Al Smith became the first Catholic nominated for the presidency by a major political party. He was the Democratic governor of New York, but he was defeated in a landslide by Herbert Hoover and his loss was largely attributable to anti-Catholicism prejudice.

It was 1960 before a Catholic would try again to win the White House. However, even then, John F Kennedy was very aware of the prevalence of that same prejudice.

The US had been founded, if not as a Protestant nation, then very much as a nation founded on Protestant principles.

Many Americans are still suspicious of a Catholic in the White House. Picture: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

What the early settlers (who travelled from England on the Mayflower and other vessels in the 17th century) and their descendants had was an enduring commitment to the particular form of Christianity that emerged from the Protestant Reformation a century earlier. Central to this, of course, was a rejection of all papal authority.

So, from the beginning, there was an in-built hostility to Catholicism, fed in large measure by the rejection of the doctrine of the separation of church and state by a succession of popes, ever since Pius IX’s 1864 encyclical Quanta Cura, with the hugely controversial “Syllabus of Errors” attached.

That separation doctrine was a key part of the American constitutional framework, emanating in its modern form from Thomas Jefferson (the third president).

Even more threatening from a Protestant viewpoint was the declaration of papal infallibility by the first Vatican council in 1870. This caused widespread alarm in non-Catholic circles and greatly exacerbated fears that the obedience required by the pope could not be reconciled with freedom of conscience –especially the freedom of those (such as a president) exercising civil authority in a democracy.

It was against this tangled and troubling background (with its connotations of 'Rome rule' equalling 'home rule') that Kennedy, in the midst of his 1960 campaign and following a flare-up of anti-Catholic sentiment, felt obliged to take an important and bold initiative. He decided to travel down to Houston to address an assembly of Protestant ministers.

Landmark speech

In September 1960, Kennedy delivered a landmark speech to the Greater Houston Ministerial Association. In the course of a 30-minute address, he reiterated his commitment to the separation of church and state and to guarantees of religious liberty. He added that he believed in an America where no public official accepted instructions on public policy from the pope. The speech drew wide praise.

Kennedy had hurried to Texas to assure the Protestant preachers and the wider Protestant community that he would not be at the pope’s beck and call – or the beck and call of the pope’s agents, the American bishops – if elected president.

He had to try to counter an ingrained suspicion of the papacy, which had its origins in the Reformation in the 16th century, but had grown in America from suspicion to hostility from the time the first Protestant settlers arrived in the 17th century due to the kind of papal utterances mentioned above.

Diplomatic relations

Such was the intensity of anti-Catholic sentiment that it wasn’t until 1984 that the US established diplomatic relations with the Vatican. Prior to that, the US congress had refused funding for an American embassy to the Holy See in Rome, mainly due to pressure from Protestant groups.

The outgoing ambassador to the Holy See is Callista Gingrich, wife of Newt Gingrich, who was a Republican presidential candidate in 2012 and then became an ardent Trump supporter.

It will be interesting to see who Biden chooses to replace her. The Holy See has made known its preference for a career diplomat rather than a political appointee.

Papal support

Despite being at odds with the Vatican over abortion and same-sex marriage, the new president – anxious to heal a deeply divided society – will be looking to Pope Francis for support on measures to combat climate change and to build on the call for fraternity and international co-operation which was at the core of the pope’s recent encyclical Fratelli Tutti ('Brothers All').

On his road to the White House, Biden hasn’t had to cope with the waves of anti-Catholic feeling that still prevailed in the America of the 1950s and early 1960s.

There was never any need for him do anything as dramatic as hurrying to Houston or some other hotbed of Protestant obduracy like JFK had to do.

Significant changes in the religious culture of the US and religious tolerance have occurred in the decades between the JFK presidency and the Biden presidency.

In fact, just two years after Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, Texas, the second Vatican council, at its final session in Rome in 1965, promulgated a document that would contribute enormously to the changes in US religious culture. This was the Declaration on Religious Liberty, which, for the first time in the history of Catholicism, formally acknowledged freedom of conscience.

As Joe Biden settles into the White House, the focus will be increasingly on his value system. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Prior to the declaration, the incompatibility between Catholicism and the American political ethos was outlined by Professor Charles Curren of the Catholic University of America: “The American democratic system proposed separation of church and state and espoused religious liberty, whereas Roman Catholicism called for union of church and state and refused to accept religious freedom.”

Vatican II changed all of that.

Anti-communism crusade

The long pontificate of John Paul II (1978-2005) also contributed greatly to an improvement in US-Vatican relations. The Polish pope’s anti-communism crusade played well in Washington DC. Also, during the presidency of Ronald Reagan (1981-1989), Washington and Rome worked together to support in a variety of ways the Solidarity movement in Poland.

More than that, according to Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame, Reagan and John Paul II formed a secret alliance to bring about the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In a 1996 book entitled His Holiness: John Paul II and the Hidden History of Our Time, which Bernstein co-wrote with Marco Politi, the claim was made that president and pope entered into “an informal secret alliance between the Holy See and the administration of President Ronald Reagan that would hasten the most profound political change of the age”.

The role played by John Paul II in the fall of communism would greatly enhance the perception of the Catholic Church in the US as a champion of freedom and human rights. Biden would in time be the beneficiary of this change.

Culture wars

Paradoxically, as president, his problems on the religious front will come largely, not from Protestant quarters, but from within American Catholicism itself which, like the wider American society, is deeply divided and racked by “culture wars”.

In the recent election, the Catholic vote was evenly split between Trump and Biden. And it was noteworthy that the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, shamelessly cozied up to Donald Trump during the latter’s campaign for a second-term.

Conveniently turning a blind eye to the many shortcomings and aberrations of Trump – who was described in one editorial late last year as “the most profane, religiously illiterate President in the country’s history” – Dolan showed his support because of Trump’s anti-abortion stance and his appointment of the pro-life Amy Coney Brennan to the US Supreme Court.

Divisive issues

Because he has backed access to abortion and same-sex marriage, Biden will draw fire not just from evangelical Protestants, but also from the Catholic Right, within which Cardinal Dolan and other American bishops will be prominent.

However, Biden has been around long enough to know that, in a pluralist society, political leaders who are sincere Catholics have to look beyond the teachings of their own church when it comes to public morality.

He knows that religious values cannot be used to support legislation that would impose on other people restrictions they would find unacceptable.

That will cause him problems with his own church, but outside of the narrow spheres of sexuality and reproductive rights, there remain vast areas of public policy where there can be a common effort to promote human rights, social justice, religious freedom, global health, environmental protection and the eradication poverty, as well as combatting human trafficking.

Writing recently about the future of US-Holy See diplomacy under a Biden White House, Miguel H Diaz (appointed by Barack Obama as the ninth US ambassador to the Holy See) pointed out that, because it has a vast network of diplomatic relations with 183 governments, this “makes Vatican City a well-known ‘listening-post’ where the United States can gain new international insights”.