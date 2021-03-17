No deaths and 161 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

No further deaths of patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

However, another 161 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded by the Department of Health in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It comes as Northern Ireland’s First Minister said the region has begun a cautious but optimistic journey out of lockdown as she outlined a series of relaxations yesterday.

Arlene Foster told the Stormont Assembly that the moves agreed by the powersharing administration were modest but proportionate.

Relaxations announced on Tuesday include a timetable for returning all schoolchildren to classes in Northern Ireland.

They focus on outdoor gatherings and sporting activities as well as click-and-collect services for non-essential retail outlets.

The “stay-at-home” rule is also set to lift next month, replaced with a “stay local” message.

The decisions were made in line with the Executive’s Pathway to Recovery strategy, which was agreed earlier this month.

“To summarise our rationale in one phrase – cautious but optimistic,” Mrs Foster said.

“Small steps along the pathway, with time built in to help us take stock of the impact on the ground.

“Time to reflect, analyse the data and structure the next steps in the Pathway in that context.”