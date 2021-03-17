Public urged to enjoy St Patrick's Day 'safely and within our own households'

The public is being urged to enjoy St Patrick’s Day at home this year.

There is a fear of social gatherings both in homes and on the street, on top of the potential for protests this year.

HSE boss Paul Reid has said that there is “understandable concern” this St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Reid added: “We've made huge progress on many fronts. Reduced hospitalisations and ICU, vaccinating many of the most vulnerable.

“So let's enjoy [St Patrick's Day] safely and within our own households.”

In Dublin, gardaí are bracing for a “difficult” day today, with up to eight protests and events planned in the capital.

Garda sources said the events involve different groups which are not expected individually to attract large numbers, but said it was not clear if many protests will attempt to join up.

Gardaí have said that a “significant” policing plan is in place to deal with any protests. More than 2,500 gardaí will be on duty across the country at any one time tomorrow.

The Taoiseach has also urged people to stay at home.

“It's very, very important that we avoid household gatherings, that we avoid congregation in general,” Irish ExaminerMicheál Martin told the .

“Occasions like tomorrow can potentially create opportunities for the spread of the virus which we must resist. That is my appeal to people more generally.

“We've made a lot of sacrifices, the sacrifices have been effective, that brought the numbers down, let's keep at it.

“I am asking people to enjoy a safe St Patrick's Day from a Covid perspective. It's very important that people avoid social gathering, congregation of any sort, given the state of play in relation to the virus itself. We are dealing with a variant that spreads far more easily.”