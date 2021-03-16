'The Young Offenders' wins top British TV award

Smash-hit comedy, The Young Offenders, has won a top British TV award tonight.

The show, which has won hearts across Ireland and the UK, can now add a Royal Television Society (RTS) gong to its list of awards.

The Young Offenders, produced by Vico Films for BBC Three, was named Best Scripted Comedy by the RTS, beating the hugely popular Sex Education, which is screened on Netflix, and Brassic, which is screened on Sky One.

The judges hailed the show, which screened its third series last summer, as “authentic, absurd, and hilarious”.

The awards are being announced during a virtual ceremony which is being streamed online tonight, hosted by Jonathan Ross.