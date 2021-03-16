Number of schools with at least one Covid case triples in a week

The number of schools that experienced at least one positive case of Covid among staff or students more than tripled in a week, mass testing reports show.

Weekly figures monitoring testing connected to schools show the number of positive cases identified among the close contacts of those who attended while infectious stayed relatively low during the week ending on March 13.

This overall rate currently stands at 2.3%. The same measure for creches and childcare currently stands at 10.7%.

However, last week, 108 schools required mass testing. This compares to 34 schools the previous week, ending on March 6. Younger classes and sixth-year students returned to their classrooms on March 1.

The weekly report, published by the HSE, includes the number of positive cases identified among the close contacts tested as a result of an index case notified to the HSE, who attended school or creche during their infectious time period.

However, the report does not include the number of positive cases that initiated the contact tracing process in a school or creche.

In schools, 1,842 close contacts were identified in the week ending on March 13, with Covid-19 detected in 44 people, a rate of 2.4%. This was slightly higher in special educational settings, at 2.5%, and at primary level, at 2.8%.

A higher detection rate among childcare facilities may be due to closer interactions between individuals within those facilities, the report notes.

No new Covid-19 outbreaks were recorded in schools the week they returned to their classrooms, according to figures published last week. Ten new outbreaks associated with childcare facilities were notified during the same timeframe. An outbreak is classified as two or more cases.