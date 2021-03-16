Over 3,000 applications for apprenticeship scheme

The Government has received over 3,000 apprenticeship applications under its apprenticeship incentivisation scheme.

The scheme was introduced last July in an attempt to "ramp back up" the number of apprenticeships in the country.

"The Government has ambitious plans to expand apprenticeship opportunities to reach 10,000 new apprentices registering per year by 2025 and, later this month, we will launch a new apprenticeship action plan," said Simon Harris, the higher education minister.

"We have had some success already. Last year, we announced the apprenticeship incentivisation scheme and, today, I can confirm we have received applications for 3,300 apprentices.

"It has far exceeded our expectations. I'm really encouraged by that.

"It's so important that we change the conversation around apprenticeships and that we promote them at every single opportunity," said Mr Harris.

This is not an alternative to third-level. It is third-level. It's just a different way of learning."

His department said the scheme provides an employer grant of €3,000, payable over two years, to support employers who take on and retain apprentices.

"It has supported the recovery of apprentice registrations, which had slowed during the Covid-19 response measures," said the department. "The latest figures available show 1,941 claims have been submitted online in respect of 3,300 apprentices."

Mr Harris said he was delighted that companies such as Bus Éireann, which he visited yesterday, were offering apprenticeships.

Bus Éireann recently launched its 2021 apprentice recruitment campaign.

"There are 17 heavy vehicle mechanic apprenticeship places available nationwide," said the minister. "Applications are invited between now and the end of March and Bus Éireann are making a particular appeal to women to apply.

"This is a great example of a successful apprenticeship programme from one of our main public sector employers and I encourage others to follow suit."