Sinn Féin leader denies party is 'inconsistent' on abortion

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has denied her party is inconsistent on abortion and called a DUP bill in the North on the issue "a stunt".

Sinn Féin has been criticised both in the Republic and the North for abstaining on a bill aimed at outlawing abortions being carried out in cases of non-fatal disabilities, which passed the second stage in Stormont on Monday night.

Sinn Féin has contended that the focus in the North should be on commissioning those services which should already be in place.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party's policy was "consistent north and south", saying that the party wants uniformity in services between the North and Republic.

'Utter disgrace'

"It's an utter disgrace that the DUP and the Ulster Unionists have blocked the commissioning of abortion services. That's completely unacceptable to us. We expect to see a paper on this from the Health Minister Robin Swann.

"The resolution of the abortion issue is at the executive table. legislation has been passed. That's what women need and are entitled to – the obstructionism needs to stop."

She said the hold-up in commissioning abortion services in the North was being caused by "reactionary Unionism".

Abortion campaigners across the island criticised the party's decision to abstain from the vote. Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin was "not playing that game" with the DUP.

However, Helen Stonehouse of the Abortion Rights Campaign said: “It is unacceptable for any political party to deny human rights. Abortion access and disability rights are real issues that cannot be reduced to political point-scoring.

"For Sinn Féin to claim a position of supporting women’s healthcare while refusing to oppose abortion restrictions is disingenuous. Abortion care must be free, safe, legal and local across the island of Ireland – pregnant people deserve to be cared for in their own communities.”

Ms McDonald rejected the assertion that her party's call for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to resign over the leaking of a GP contract was designed to deflect from criticism on the abortion issue.

Sinn Fein will this week ask Stormont ministers to commission abortion services two years after legislation enabling the procedure was passed at Westminster while devolution was suspended. The laws allow abortion in all circumstances for up to 12 weeks.

Terminations are permitted up to 24 weeks when there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health.