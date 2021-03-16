Residential Tenancies Bill scrutiny waived to get rent freeze extended

Oireachtas Housing Committee vote will see current eviction ban and rent freeze extended
The Oireachtas Housing Committee vote, which will see the current eviction ban and rent freeze extended, was carried seven votes to six in favour, with many noting they feared scrutiny could delay the bill and see vulnerable people made homeless. File picture

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 16:01
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

The Oireachtas Housing Committee has voted to waive pre-legislative scrutiny of the Residential Tenancies Bill.

The vote, which will see the current eviction ban and rent freeze extended, was carried seven votes to six in favour, with many noting they feared scrutiny could delay the bill and see vulnerable people made homeless.

Committee chair, Green Party TD Steven Matthews, said the need to waive scrutiny is "because of the time-constraint manner of it".

"I believe that this bill is seriously time-constrained, there's urgency about it, there is a real possibility that the current protections that we have in place to protect people from evictions and rent increases could actually expire before we introduce this new piece of legislation."

Mr Matthews said because of the committee's workload, St Patrick's weekend, Easter, and the fact Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien wishes to introduce this next Thursday in the Dáil, he urged the members to waive the scrutiny.

TDs have not yet seen the entire bill but were shown pages on a screen during a presentation in a private meeting on Monday.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó'Broin said the committee was "in a completely unacceptable situation".

"The minister has know that the April deadline was approaching for quite some time, and instead of putting in place a proper plan to allow both his officials and this committee to do our work properly, at the last minute, officials have been given an impossible job to draft legislation at very short notice.

"The difficulty is we still haven't seen it," he added.

"There's several pages of text in this bill we haven't either seen or had proper opportunity to scrutinise. That's never happened in my time in office. I think this is wholly unsatisfactory."

Mr O'Brien has been asked to come before the committee to ask why legislation is being handled in such a manner.

