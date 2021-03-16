One further death and 164 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

One more person who previously tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.
Another 164 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.
The department’s confirmed coronavirus hospital inpatient number stood at 176 on Tuesday morning, 18 of whom were in intensive care.
It comes as Stormont ministers agreed a timetable for all schoolchildren to return to classes in Northern Ireland.
Primary pupils in years P1 to P3 are already back in classes and secondary school children in year groups 12 to 14 are due back on Monday March 22.
The PA news agency understands that ministers have now agreed that remaining primary pupils in P4 to P7 will also return on March 22.
The final cohort, secondary pupils in years 8 to 11, will go back to classes on April 12 after the Easter holidays.
The proposals from Education Minister Peter Weir were agreed by Executive colleagues at a meeting on Tuesday morning.
The meeting will also see the wider lockdown restrictions reviewed.