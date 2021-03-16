Number of marriages falls as pandemic impacts nuptials

Marriages dropped dramatically in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a year previously as the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on nuptials, official data has shown.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed there were 14,477 births in the third quarter of 2020, just over 900 fewer than the same period in 2019.

There were 7,111 deaths in the third quarter last year, a decrease of almost 3.5% from the same period the previous year.

However, there were just 3,080 marriages in the third quarter, as couples had to contend with restrictions on movement and the number of guests that could attend.

That is compared with 7,328 marriages in the same period in 2019.

The average age of all mothers at maternity for births registered in the third quarter of 2020 was 33, with first-time mothers averaging at 31.3, the CSO said.

Dublin and Cork were the places where most births occurred. Dublin city saw 11.3% of total live births in the country, followed by Cork county with 9.5%.

There were 36 infant deaths registered in the third quarter of 2020, giving an infant mortality rate of 2.5 per 1,000 live births.

Of the deaths recorded in the third quarter of 2020, circulatory diseases were the main cause, the CSO said. Some 1,964 deaths occurred, with 914 due to heart disease.

Cancer was the cause of 2,356 deaths, while there were 191 deaths due to Covid-19 recorded.

There were 318 deaths due to accidents, suicide and other external causes, the CSO said.

Some 94 deaths registered in the third quarter were caused by intentional self-harm, an increase of more than 13% from the same quarter of 2019.

The leading cause of death in the third quarter of 2020 varied widely by age-group, according to the data.

For those aged from 15 to 34, external causes of death including accidents, suicide and other ranked first at 50 deaths.

Among those aged 35 to 74, cancer was the leading cause at 1,159, while for those aged 75 and older, it was diseases of the circulatory system at 1,436 deaths.

For men, lung and throat cancer was the most deadly, followed by prostate cancer. For women, lung and throat cancer also proved to be as deadly, followed by breast cancer.

The natural increase in the population – births minus deaths – for the third quarter of 2020 was 7,366.

This represents a rate of 5.9 per 1,000 population, 0.6 less than the same period in 2019, the CSO said.