Health experts to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine as Nphet member says pause was correct decision

An extraordinary meeting of the European Medicines Agency will take place on Thursday to discuss the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The rollout of the vaccine has been paused in a number of European countries following reports of a small number of cases of blood clots in people having the jab.

Ireland temporarily suspended the use of the vaccine on Sunday, while The Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Norway have also halted rollout of the vaccine.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the EMA have all said there is no evidence the jab causes the problems.

The EMA said that investigations have been continuing since the weekend and that “rigorous analysis of all the data related to thromboembolic events will be carried out in the coming days”.

The health regulators safety committee will ”further review the information” today ahead of Thursday’s meeting “to conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken”.

Currently, the EMA remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.

The WHO’s global advisory committee on vaccine safety is due to hold a meeting today.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist, told a media briefing “we do not want people to panic”, as she said no association has been found so far between blood clots and Covid-19 vaccines.

She said the rates at which blood clots have occurred in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine “are in fact less than what you would expect in the general population”.

Correct decision

Meanwhile, a Nphet member has today said that the decision to pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was the correct one as the public needed to know that it was “fully safe.”

The former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Mary Favier, explained that the blood clots being reported in Norway were “exceptionally rare” and as a GP she would not have expected to ever see them in her work lifetime.

For five of them to be reported in Norway in such a short period of time was “very unusual” so it merited investigation.

She told Newstalk Breakfast that it was better to examine the evidence and the EMA was “highly expert” at such reviews as vaccines were reviewed all the time.

While there was a fear of further vaccine hesitancy as a result of the pause, this was a real issue and it was very important that it be addressed. It was a case of “damned if you do and damned if you don’t” for NIAC, she said.

The public would prefer to know that the vaccine was safe and while people had been upset that their vaccination had been deferred, they would “line up” to get it next week, added Dr Favier.

“We need to be cautious and we need to be careful.”