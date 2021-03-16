Permanent TSB 'committed to maintaining' branch network 

The bank’s Director for Retail Banking said that allowing branches to evolve was key to safeguarding them
File picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 10:22
Steve Neville

Permanent TSB has reiterated a commitment to maintaining its 76 strong branch network.

Patrick Farrell, the bank’s Director for Retail Banking, made the commitment as the bank marked a €5m investment programme for branches in the coming year.

Earlier this month, Bank of Ireland announced plans to close more than 100 branches across the island of Ireland.

Mr Farrell said that PTSB was committed to the branch network.

“Our brand revolves around community and we see branches as a community asset not just a bank asset so there is a natural desire to maintain a strong, dynamic branch network,” he said.

“We kept all 76 branches open since the Covid lockdowns began a year ago and we are committed to maintaining a nationwide network into the future.” 

PTSB added that it has introduced Quick Banking Machines into 44 branches “which will automate cash transactions and free staff to support customer”.

The bank is also increasing the amount of digital support available for customers and staff within branches “with greater use of iPads and Digital Advisors connecting customers with specialist personal and business banking support”.

Mr Farrell said that allowing branches to evolve was key to safeguarding them.

“Branches will change but they don’t have to disappear,” he added.

“We believe they are still a vital part of our business model and the key to safeguarding their future is to make them efficient and give customers valid reasons for using them.

“That’s less about cash in this day-and-age and more about digital services and in-person support and that’s what we are doing with these changes.”

