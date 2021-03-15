Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal crash

A man has died after a collision between the car he was driving and a lorry in Co Mayo today.
The crash occurred around 11.45am on the R334 at The Neale, Co Mayo earlier today.
The driver of the car, a man in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Mayo for medical assessment.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.
They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along this route at the time of the collision to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.