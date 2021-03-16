Accidents at home account for almost half of major trauma in children

Accidents at home accounted for almost half of major traumatic injuries in children, with summer months and later in the day the most common time for an incident to happen.

That is according to a report on major trauma in children, which compiled data on almost 1,400 cases between 2014 and 2019, concluding that the findings offered a chance at preventing similar occurrences in the future.

Some of the findings included:

Paediatric major trauma peaks in the first two years, with more than one-quarter of all serious injuries in children occurring.

Males account for 63% of paediatric major trauma cases.

Home was the most commonplace of injury at 45%.

Paediatric major trauma presentations were more common in the afternoon and evening between 2pm and 9pm and were most common during summer months.

The report also found that falls from less than two metres, along with burns and road traffic accidents, account for 71% of all paediatric major trauma patients.

Injuries to the limbs and head are the most common injuries at almost a third each.

Although the majority of paediatric major trauma patients were brought to hospital by ambulance at 55%, the authors said it is notable that 41% were brought in by car.

Some 57 children, or 4%, died during hospital admission due to major trauma.

Professor Conor Deasy, clinical lead for Major Trauma Audit (MTA) and Dr Ciara Martin, consultant in paediatric emergency medicine launched the MTA Paediatric Report.

Prof Deasy said that that the report presents the first comprehensive overview of major trauma in children in the Republic.

"The significance of this data and timeliness of the report will allow for the trauma system in Ireland to be reconfigured to meet the needs of adults and children. This report also provides advice that everyone can use to prevent injuries in children.”

Dr Martin called it "a very important audit" with 5% of all major traumas involving children up to 16.

"Each group has unique requirements and requires special trauma considerations. This data helps us to work with the public and policymakers on prevention as well as on pathways that will improve immediate care and rehabilitation.

"As we move to one major trauma centre for children in the new children’s hospital, the data published and supporting ongoing audit will make a difference for paediatric trauma care in Ireland.”