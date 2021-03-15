Teen seriously injured following 'assault reportedly involving a group of youths' 

A teenager received serious injuries following an alleged assault in Dublin.

Gardai said they are investigating “an assault incident” that occurred in the Saint Vincent Street West area of Inchicore on Sunday evening.

Gardaí said that a 15-year-old “received serious injuries following an assault reportedly involving a group of youths”.

The teen was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made at this stage.

They added that investigations are ongoing.