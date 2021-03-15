Protests planned in Irish cities following Sarah Everard murder

A number of protests are being planned in Irish cities this week following the murder of Sarah Everard in the UK.

ROSA (for Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism & Austerity) is organising the protests in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway this week.

The group said that the “socially distant protests” have been called “in solidarity with women protesting the murder of Sarah Everard and the daily threats women face from gender-based violence”.

Ms Everard, 33, went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3, and her body was found on March 10.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Ms Everard’s kidnap and murder.

On Saturday, the UK’s Metropolitan Police faced intense criticism for its handling of a London vigil in memory of Ms Everard, with officers accused of “grabbing and manhandling” women during clashes with the crowd.

While the vigil in Clapham, south London, was largely peaceful, scuffles broke out at the front of a crowd of hundreds as police surrounded a bandstand covered in floral tributes to the 33-year-old.

A picture shows messages and floral tributes left by well-wishers to honour murder victim Sarah Everard. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

At one stage, male officers could be seen grabbing hold of several women before leading them away in handcuffs, to shouts and screams from onlookers.

The Met said that four people were arrested for public order and coronavirus regulation breaches.

ROSA said in a statement: “The European Fundamental Rights Agency reports that 83% of women are restricting their movements and lives because of fear of sexual harassment and assault. An epidemic of gender violence existed before the pandemic, but has accelerated.

Women have had enough of misogyny. There are indications of a worldwide movement against sexist violence with protests throughout Australia today and tomorrow.

“Events in London last night have horrified so many people who saw repression and police violence used against women peacefully protesting violence against women! The London police ended up defending their own and a system that perpetuates the misogyny women experience every day.

“The protests in Ireland are called by ROSA, Socialist Feminist Movement, and by former TD, Ruth Coppinger, a leading campaigner on gender violence.”

ROSA has urged attendees to wear face coverings and bring posters.

They said that people who can’t attend due to travel restrictions ‘can watch online & post solidarity pictures or videos with #ReclaimTheStreets”.

Socially distanced protest in solidarity with women protesting the murder of Sarah Everard & the fact that the European Fundamental Rights agency report that 83% of women are restricting their movements & lives bcz of fear of sexual harassment and violencehttps://t.co/BZ8iVqZbwF pic.twitter.com/bJez0ggNnt — ROSA - Socialist Feminist Movement (@RosaWomen) March 14, 2021

A protest has been called for Dublin on Tuesday at 12 noon at the Spire.

Others have been called for Thursday in Cork (4pm Grand Parade) Limerick (4pm Thomas Street) and Galway (6.30pm Eyre Square).

Gardaí said that it has no comment in respect of potential events which may or may not occur.

Gardaí added: “The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 are currently in force.

“This places certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors and on travel outside the home except with reasonable excuse.

“In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

“This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”