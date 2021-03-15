Kerry's Louise Galvin: Elderly are 'collateral damage' in Covid-19 pandemic 

The elderly are increasingly becoming "collateral damage" in the pandemic, according to Kerry footballer Louise Galvin.

The former Ireland rugby star, who is also a specialist physiotherapist and returned to the frontline last year, has warned constant cocooning has led to a rise in sarcopenia, or muscle wastage, in pensioners.

"There is a lot of collateral damage, particularly with many elderly people," the 33-year-old said.

"The pandemic has put 10 years on them.

"A lot have lost the confidence to negotiate footpaths, traffic, and in even going to the shops.

"The community has been so good at shopping for them but exercise for a lot of them was going to the shops and even just walking down the street.

"But now they have been cocooned for so long, many have become quite deconditioned.

"Their muscle strength reduces, their endurance reduces and their confidence reduces, and their balance reduces.

"All this leads to a lack of confidence and just wanting to sit in a chair all day."

And she added: "On one hand you have to respect public health advice but on the other hand, the elderly need to get out, and wear their masks and keep socially distant.

"They need to start getting back out again and doing normal day-to-day processes that allow them to live independently.

Her role during the pandemic has been varied, including working in an intensive care unit to what she does now, which is working with elderly patients in the community in her native Kerry.

Before she played rugby for Ireland, she used to work as a specialist physio with cystic fibrosis patients in Limerick.

"When you work with a patient group like them, they tend to be young adults and you get to know them quite well and you build up a rapport," she said.

"So you get a fairly decent insight into the difficulties they face on a daily basis.”

Along with Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny, and Republic of Ireland and Sheffield United player John Egan, she is promoting the virtual launch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s annual flagship fundraising appeal, 65 Roses Day, taking place on April 9.

They are urging people to undertake a virtual 65 Roses Team Challenge as CFI cannot proceed with its usual 65 Roses Day collections due to Covid-19.

The public is instead being encouraged to donate online at 65RosesDay.ie or by taking part in a 65 Roses Challenge.