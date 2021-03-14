Relatives want Hiqa to investigate Cork nursing home deaths

Relatives of some of the residents of a Cork nursing home who died of Covid-19 want the health watchdog Hiqa to launch an investigation into their deaths.

The families want the Health Information and Quality Authority to explain how the deadly virus spread through the 51-bed Ballynoe Nursing Home, after an outbreak in mid-January.

CareChoice, which runs the home in Co Cork, insists it did everything possible to protect the lives and health of its residents and that it continues to do so.

Of the up to 25 residents of the home who have died since the outbreak in January, the majority tested positive for Covid-19.

And some of their relatives have since raised their own concerns.

One family, for example, told the Irish Examiner of how they watched their mother die alone as they stood outside the home in a torrential downpour.

The nursing home's operators admitted that in the two-hour period before the woman's death, no member of staff was present.

Arlene Walsh, who recently asked gardaí to help find possessions belonging to her uncle Jimmy Lee that went missing after he died in the home, said: “We want Hiqa to investigate.

“In fairness to Hiqa, they carried out an inspection in February off the back of concerns drawn to its attention.

“But we are calling on Hiqa to investigate the home, not just inspect it.” There are only two ways in which Hiqa can investigate a nursing home: if Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asks it to do so, or if its own board decides to launch an investigation.

So far, the minister has not asked Hiqa to initiate an investigation.

Lawyers for four families of Ballynoe Nursing Home residents have sent legal letters to CareChoice, warning they plan to sue for their allegedly wrongful deaths and for alleged negligence.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry, who backs calls for a public inquiry into nursing home deaths, said: “I’m not surprised relatives are taking legal action.

“By ruling out a public inquiry for the foreseeable future, the Taoiseach only increased the likelihood of action of this kind.”