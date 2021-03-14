Tributes pour in for Crew of Rescue 116 four years after tragedy

Today marks four years since the four members of Rescue Crew 116 lost their lives in a tragic accident when their helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Co Mayo on March 14.

The air/sea rescue team were responding to a rescue operation alongside R118, to help the medical evacuation of a crewman from a British-registered fishing vessel.

On its way back from the mission 250km off the north Mayo coastline, the Sikorsky S-92reportedly clipped Blackrock island when it had stopped to refuel, and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Tributes have poured in online from family members and former crewmates, remembering Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby.

Sister of Captain Fitzpatrick, Niamh Fitzpatrick, shared a touching tribute as she remembered her sister Dara who left with “no warning” and “no goodbyes.”

You died alone in the cold, dark seas ... I can only hope that in your final moments, your family’s love wrapped you up and held you tight. You are loved and missed, today and every day.

The Irish Coastguard fondly remembered “four of the finest crew members” of their emergency rescue family.

Four years ago today our emergency rescue family lost four of the finest crew members from R116, Dara, Mark, Paul and Ciarán.



They will be forever remembered.

Our thoughts today are with their families, friends and colleagues.



The National Ambulance Service were among many emergency services that paid tribute to the “tragic loss” of the rescue team.

In the early hours of 14 March 2017, @IrishCoastGuard helicopter #Rescue116 crashed while supporting a rescue mission off the coast of #Mayo, resulting in the deaths of Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Paul Ormsby & Ciaran Smith.

