Teenager dies following serious collision in Mayo

One passenger is said to be in "critical condition", while the third occupant of the car is currently being treated for his injuries
Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 10:51
Caitlín Griffin

A male in his teens has died on Sunday morning following a collision that occurred in Castlebar, Co Mayo. 

The teenager was the driver in the single-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11.50pm at Corha on the Newport Road. 

All three occupants of the car were taken from the scene to Mayo General Hospital.

One of the male passengers. who is also in his teens remains. in a serious condition in hospital,and the third male passenger, in his 20s, continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The Castlebar to Newport road (R311) is currently closed in order to facilitate a forensic collision investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11.40pm – 12.00am to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

