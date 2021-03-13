'Plenty of virus circulating' as 543 new Covid cases and 16 more deaths confirmed

A further 16 deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This brings to 4,534 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 543 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 226,358 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Of the deaths notified this evening, three of these occurred in March, 12 in February and one in Januray.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 459-96 years.

This afternoon, 340 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 85 were in ICU. An additional 15 hospitalisations occurred in the previous 24 hours.

Dr Grabriel Scally said earlier today that there is still "plenty of the virus circulating" in the country and Irish people "can't take for granted that it's going to be a smooth downward path".

The public health expert said Ireland "can't afford not to take precautions and get it under control."

Speaking to RTÉ's Saturday with Katie Hannon, Dr Scally said: “I think the other thing to remember is, it was a heck of a peak that was reached in January and February.

“It was avoidable but decisions were made and we had the huge spike of cases and we’ve to get down from a very high peak and that is difficult because it takes time and commitment and observance of difficult rules.

"I can understand a lot of the frustration about that but it’s got to be got down.”

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 155.3 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Longford has the highest county incidence, followed by Offaly.

Of the new cases, 235 are in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath and 28 in Galway with the remaining 160 cases spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today, 269 are male and 271 are female. 73% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 29 years old.

By March 10, 570,391 doses of coronavirus vaccines had been administered, comprising 409,662 first doses and 160,729 second doses.

Earlier, the chief executive of the HSE said that the supply of vaccines "will improve".

Paul Reid tweeted that 600,000 of the most vulnerable people "have been protected and prioritised."

Mr Reid added: “The oldest, in nursing homes and community, now at less risk. Our healthcare workers can look after our sickest, feeling safer. The right approach for now.”