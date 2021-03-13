George Nkencho's family say his death was 'untimely, unplanned and unwanted'

The sister of George Nkencho has said his death was untimely, unplanned and unwanted.

"Remember George for not what they said about him, but for who he is and for who he will forever be in our hearts.

“A brother, a son, a nephew, a best friend, a cousin, a team-mate, a classmate, a partner."

Gloria Nkencho delivered a eulogy at the start of her brother’s funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Dublin on Saturday.

She said: “This is in memory of my brother, for everything he stood for, for all that he believed in.

“It was untimely, unplanned and unwanted, but he is welcomed into the bosom of the Lord."

He is at peace, he is happy, my family will be at peace.

Gardaí appealed to mourners attending the funeral of Mr Nkencho today to comply with public health guidelines.

In advance of the funeral which took place in Huntstown, Dublin, gardaí said they have been "liaising closely on a continuous basis with all of the relevant parties involved to ensure appropriate policing arrangements will be in place."

A crowd of over 100 friends and neighbours gathered outside the church, some holding posters in support and memory of Mr Nkencho.

Gardaí warned mourners that they had a "personal social responsibility" to wear face coverings and maintain social distance, "in order to continue to save lives."

A candlelit vigil in Dublin for George Nkencho, who was shot by gardai on December 30. He is being buried this lunchtime.

Mr Nkencho was shot dead by armed gardaí outside his home in Clonee in Dublin, on December 30.

A video of the shooting recorded five shots being fired and appeared to show Mr Nkencho lunging at gardaí in the front garden of the house.

The Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has launched an investigation into the shooting, whilst members of his family have called for a public inquiry to be held.

The coffin of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardai outside his Dublin home last December, is removed from the hearse on arrival at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Huntstown, Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mr Nkencho’s funeral had been delayed by two postmortems – one carried out by the State and one by a private pathologist conducted at the request of the family.

The cleric who conducted the service said: “Let the law do its work as investigations are still ongoing.

“Be patient with the appropriate authorities, that is the only advice I will give to the whole family.”