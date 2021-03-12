Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Dublin since December

Have you seen Haong Huy Nguyen?
Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Dublin since December

17-year-old Haong Huy Nguyen has been missing from the Dublin area since December 22, 2020.

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 22:45
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Dublin.

17-year-old Haong Huy Nguyen has been missing from the Dublin area since December 22, 2020.

Hoang is described as being 5’6” with a slim build.

He has brown hair, with blonde dye, and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine fleece top and navy New Balance runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Hoang is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Two Irish punters one number short of €60m EuroMillions jackpot Two Irish punters one number short of €60m EuroMillions jackpot
Eagle has landed: Wicklow man reunited with missing bird Eagle has landed: Wicklow man reunited with missing bird
Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland Johnson: Northern Ireland Protocol not operating as envisaged
Seamus Mallon funeral

Irish unity poll ‘could be held on 30th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement’

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices