10 further deaths with 646 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Of today's cases, 243 are in Dublin, with 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly 
10 further deaths with 646 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 17:49
Steve Neville

A further 10 deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There has also been a further 646 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet stated that four deaths occurred in March, one was in February, one was in January and four are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.

Some 243 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly. 

The remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of today's cases:

  • 311 are men
  • 332 are women 
  • 74% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age is 30 years old

The death toll from the virus now stands at 4,518 while there has been a total of 225,820 Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Nphet stated that as of March 9, some 553,161 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland 

It said that 396,089 people have received their first dose while 157,072 people have gotten their second jab.

As of 8am, 344 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICUs. 

The 14-day incidence rate in the country stands at 159.3.

Longford has the highest incidence rate in the country, with 464.9, followed by Offaly (370.7) and Dublin (240).

The figures come as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said it is not recommending the suspension of AstraZeneca over concerns around potential blood clots.

Several European countries temporarily suspended the jabs following reports of people suffering blood clots.

The NIAC said it is aware of recent reports that some EU member states have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary move, but said no change to the recommendation on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is "currently warranted."

It said the decision to suspend the use of the vaccine in some countries is based on "a small number of reports" of thromboembolic (clotting) events in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Read More

Q&A: Should I be concerned about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine?

More in this section

People enjoying House Party More than 400 fines issued for organising a house party
US Presidential candidate Joe Biden's ancestral home in Ireland Taoiseach called on to seek additional vaccines from President Biden
Coronavirus - Sat Feb 6, 2021 NIAC not recommending suspension of AstraZeneca jab despite blood clot fears
#covid-19health
Coronavirus - Sun Aug 23, 2020

Mary Lou McDonald hits out at ‘most unfortunate’ snub by Boris Johnson

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices