10 further deaths with 646 confirmed cases of Covid-19

A further 10 deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There has also been a further 646 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet stated that four deaths occurred in March, one was in February, one was in January and four are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.

Some 243 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly.

The remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of today's cases:

311 are men

332 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

The death toll from the virus now stands at 4,518 while there has been a total of 225,820 Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Nphet stated that as of March 9, some 553,161 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland

It said that 396,089 people have received their first dose while 157,072 people have gotten their second jab.

As of 8am, 344 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICUs.

The 14-day incidence rate in the country stands at 159.3.

Longford has the highest incidence rate in the country, with 464.9, followed by Offaly (370.7) and Dublin (240).

The figures come as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said it is not recommending the suspension of AstraZeneca over concerns around potential blood clots.

Several European countries temporarily suspended the jabs following reports of people suffering blood clots.

The NIAC said it is aware of recent reports that some EU member states have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary move, but said no change to the recommendation on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is "currently warranted."

It said the decision to suspend the use of the vaccine in some countries is based on "a small number of reports" of thromboembolic (clotting) events in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.