More than 400 fines issued for organising a house party

Gardaí have issued more than 10,000 fines for non-essential travel while more than 400 fines for organising a house party have been issued, as of Thursday.

New figures show that gardaí have issued around 13,600 fines for Covid-19 breaches since new powers were introduced earlier this year.

The force has issued 10,013 €100 fines for non-essential travel and 538 fines of €500 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

Gardaí added that the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 915.

In terms of house parties, gardaí said that 420 fines of €500 have been issued for organising a house party and that they have issued 1,620 fines for attending a house party.

The fine for attending a house party is €150.

Gardaí said in a statement that the force “continues to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc.) in breach of regulations.

“These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.

“Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.”

A Garda checkpoint pictured on the R148 Dublin. File picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security has urged people not to attend house parties or large gatherings.

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said that the “vast majority of people are complying” with the public health regulations.

“In doing so, they have made major sacrifices. This effort has saved many lives. We thank them for that.”

Deputy Commissioner McMahon continued: "Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings.

“Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, 244 fines of €80 have been issued for not wearing a face covering, while 144 fines of €100 have been issued “for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State”.

Deputy Commissioner McMahon added: “Everyone has a role to play in this. The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home.

“If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”

According to garda figures, 30% of fines have been paid so far.

Gardaí said that “nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities” will continue this weekend.

Gardaí are also advising people to plan any activities over the weekend and to take the 5km limit into consideration.

“People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

“The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined."

Gardaí also urged people not to park illegally if visiting amenities within their 5km.

“Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.”

The statement also reminded persons subject to domestic violence that ravel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.