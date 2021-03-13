Envy as our elders are vaccinated shows we have forgotten the ordeal they've had

It’s been a year since walking into a supermarket has been possible for hundreds of thousands of elderly and vulnerable people in Ireland.

We should be delighted to see them getting their jab of hope as the vaccine rollout stutters out. And for most people, this is a thing of joy to see.

The clinical terms of cohort 1 or medically vulnerable, hide our parents, our grandparents, our neighbours.

But along with the joy has come yet another new word for our pandemic vocabulary: vaccine envy.

In some ways, this is a light-hearted thing.

One young social media user doctored a nightclub image; replacing dancers’ faces with those of pensioners, and captioned it with a jokey reference to the new crowd party-island Ibiza will attract this summer.

After all, most of us are excited for our chance to get a vaccine against Covid-19. It’s only human to feel a little pang of envy and wonder when our turn will come.

No matter how healthy we are, no one has escaped the cold touch of the virus, so what’s wrong with counting down to your turn for that jab?

But some of us are very quickly forgetting how awful this year has been for many of our neighbours.

Maureen Bowler is vaccinated by nurse Christina O'Brien at Moyderwell Medical Centre, Tralee, Co Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Nursing home gates swung shut, older people in their homes shut their own doors. A touch from another human became a memory.

And not just the elderly.

At least 1,500 people with disabilities under-65 live in nursing homes because our creaking health system has nowhere else to put them. People in their 20s and 30s living through this pandemic locked-down with people in their 80s.

In housing estates around the country, disability units shut their doors. People with cancer and other illnesses, whose bodies can hardly cope with a cold, ran from friends and family to stay safe.

One doctor spoke of a patient with COPD living alone who left their home three times last year, no visitors.

They were not just in a physical cocoon. They have been terrified every single day since this virus appeared.

The smiling people in the vaccination photographs we see this month are from the same groups who filled the hospitals and the morgues.

Someone was always going to get vaccinated first. And if anyone deserves it, surely they do? A chance not to appear in the daily death toll, that’s what the vaccines mean for them.

Waiting is hard for the rest of us, there is no doubt about that. We all want to get back to normal as quickly as possible. And delays in the vaccine rollout are not helping.

So the vaccinated are among us but it will be at least September before we are all among them.

Daniel Sheehan (87), receives his first vaccination dose from nurse Sarah O'Donovan at Parklands Surgery, Commons Road, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

But in the meantime, maybe there is something we can learn from these older people – some way to keep smiling.

The Central Statistics Office tracked feelings of wellbeing right through the pandemic.

And perhaps surprisingly, older people who spent most of the year cocooning or unable to hug their grandchildren were still “the most likely to report being happy all or most of the time”.

Maybe they just know something the rest of us have yet to learn. This too shall pass.