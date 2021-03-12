Spike in child welfare reports expected now that schools have returned

Tusla expects to see a spike in child welfare and protection referrals now that schools have reopened, but said it would be some time before there is any indication was to whether there might be an increase in absenteeism or school dropout following a second lengthy lockdown during the school year.

The CEO of Barnardos, Suzanne Connolly, warned that early school leaving could rise with some vulnerable children less likely to re-enter the education system after the lengthy lockdown, which meant schools were closed for January and February.

That view was supported by Barnardos staff on the ground, although any official data is unlikely to emerge for a number of months as a certain number of school days must be missed before the Tusla Education Support Service (TESS) is alerted.

The most recently published data only runs to last November and, in common with the first lockdown, the expectation is that the overall number of referrals made to Tusla in recent months will have fallen due to the fact that teachers — who often spot a problem with an individual student — have not been in direct contact with their classes.

A spokesperson for the Child and Family Agency said: "Tusla is very conscious of the additional challenges that Covid-19 places on some of the most vulnerable in our society, including children who rely on school as a place of comfort and nutrition.

Given the range of normal activity that is currently restricted, in addition to the recent school closures, we do anticipate that there will be some change to the referral pattern as schools reopen and we will be able to offer further information on this when the latest validated data is available.

"As schools reopen following the most recent period of school closures, TESS is continuing to work to support the return to school for students currently identified as needing more support.

"TESS understands that returning to school may be challenging for some students, and the three TESS strands; Home School Community Liaison, School Completion Programme, and Educational Welfare Service will continue to play a critical role in supporting students and families both universally, and those who might experience additional vulnerability.

"In addition to this, TESS is working closely with principals, home school community liaison co-ordinators, and local agencies to support those most in need, including engaging with families to offer advice, support and encouragement for students."