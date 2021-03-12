Customers could pay for train or bus trips with bank cards or phones under new plans

Moves to implement the all-encompassing Next Generation Ticketing (NGT) system, which would allow seamless travel on a range of bus and rail services, are gathering pace.

Chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA), Anne Graham, confirmed that the ambitious project has advanced to public procurement.

Under NGT plans, customers will be able to use their bank debit or credit card, their smart phone, or their Leap Card to pay for travel.

In a response to Cork East TD, Sean Sherlock, Ms Graham said: "This initial procurement stage is intended to identify a small number of suitably experienced suppliers who would then be invited to submit detailed proposals to provide Ireland's new next generation ticketing systems."

Payment methods will also be smarter with a greater choice of pre-paid and post-payment options and the ability for the best fare for customers to be automatically charged, Ms Graham said.

Better mobile apps and near real-time information on payments will be available, she added.

In addition, the system will cater for services not covered by Leap Card currently, such as inter-city rail services where customers typically book and pay online for their ticket.

However, Ms Graham cautioned that implementing NGT was dependent on funding being provided.

"Funding for NGT on the bus system is part of the BusConnects capital programme and requires the appropriate programme and funding approval to be received under the Public Spending Code.

"Although this is at an advanced stage, it is not possible to give a timeframe for the delivery of the NGT programme until these approvals have been received," she said.

Mr Sherlock urged the Government to provide the funds needed for the scheme if the shift towards public transport and less private travel was to become a reality in the future, as promised by successive governments.

He said: "The pilot scheme for mobile technologies has been successful on public transport and procurement for national rollout, and Cork Metropolitan Area rollout is underway.

"However, NGT requires funding to be sanctioned by the Minister and that is something I will be pursuing.

We need to make public transport as seamless as possible for people.

Mr Sherlock said it was a similar issue to rolling out Leap Card facilities across North Cork, especially between Mallow and Cork city.

"The NTA has said it is a matter of funding, we need the minister to show he is committed to a new public transport system. We have to be ready to ramp up capacity on public transport, when the pandemic passes."

According to the NTA, the need for a new ticketing system is needed to make public transport as seamless as possible.

The second biggest source of bus delays, after traffic congestion, is the payment process at bus stops, it said.

Payment by cash is still common, slowing down the boarding time, and even with Leap Card, the complexity of stages means a large percentage of passengers have to interact with the driver, with resultant delays, it said.