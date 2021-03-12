Q&A: ‘Money Muling’ - the cybercrime targeting children

Gardaí are warning students not to get involved in ‘money muling’ as part of Fraud Week - but what exactly is a ‘money mule’ and who is being targeted by this largely cyber-based crime?

What is a money mule?

A money mule is someone who allows others to use their bank accounts and is the recipient and/or disburser of fraudulent or illegally obtained funds, most likely from online fraud and other cybercrime.

Who are these crime gangs targeting?

Children as young as 15 are being targeted by crime gangs to act as money mules for them, as these gangs like to use young people with no criminal records because they typically have no previous interaction with gardaí.

Crime gangs feel these ‘clean’ accounts provided by young people will lessen their chances of being traced.

According to an ongoing garda investigation:

53 people acted as money mules

A total of €1.5m was transferred through their accounts

32 people have been arrested to date - 17 of whom were juveniles

20 male money mules have been arrested, aged between 16 to 38, with an average age of 21

12 females aged between 15 and 22 have been arrested, with an average age of 19

90% of money mule transactions are linked to cybercrime

What does money muling entail?

Students in secondary schools and colleges are offered tempting commissions to act as money mules, and are contacted by crime gangs through social media, messaging apps, or sometimes by word of mouth.

Gardaí have said there are two types of money muling - complicit and non-complicit.

While some people are aware they are complicit in criminal activity, Detective Superintendent Mick Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) says some young people are enticed by “too good to be true” earning opportunities.

“A money mule can also be coerced against their will, either bullied or threatened, or they could be paying off a drug debt or think they are helping a ‘friend’ who can’t access a bank account,” he said.

He also warned the proceeds of the crimes these young people are acting as agents for are used for international crimes including drug distribution and people smuggling.

How can I educate my child on what to look out for?

The advice from the GNECB, particularly for parents, guardians, and teachers is to recognise money muling for what it is and advise on the dangers and ramifications.

“By working together and reducing numbers prepared to act as money mules then we seriously reduce organised crimes capacity,” said Det Supt Cryan.

Students need to know how they will destroy their future if they act as a money mule.

“Parents and teachers need to know how serious this is and the ramifications for the children, and to educate their children not to act as money mules.

“Teachers need to be alert to the people in their classes recruiting money mules, and students need to know how they will destroy their future if they act as a money mule,” he added.