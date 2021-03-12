Q&A: ‘Money Muling’ - the cybercrime targeting children

As part of Fraud Week, gardaí are warning young people they will "destroy their future" if they engage with crime gangs as a money mule
Q&A: ‘Money Muling’ - the cybercrime targeting children

90% of money mule transactions are linked to cybercrime 

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 12:05
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are warning students not to get involved in ‘money muling’ as part of Fraud Week - but what exactly is a ‘money mule’ and who is being targeted by this largely cyber-based crime?

What is a money mule?

A money mule is someone who allows others to use their bank accounts and is the recipient and/or disburser of fraudulent or illegally obtained funds, most likely from online fraud and other cybercrime.

Who are these crime gangs targeting?

Children as young as 15 are being targeted by crime gangs to act as money mules for them, as these gangs like to use young people with no criminal records because they typically have no previous interaction with gardaí.

Crime gangs feel these ‘clean’ accounts provided by young people will lessen their chances of being traced.

According to an ongoing garda investigation:

  • 53 people acted as money mules
  • A total of €1.5m was transferred through their accounts 
  • 32 people have been arrested to date - 17 of whom were juveniles 
  • 20 male money mules have been arrested, aged between 16 to 38, with an average age of 21 
  • 12 females aged between 15 and 22 have been arrested, with an average age of 19 
  • 90% of money mule transactions are linked to cybercrime 

What does money muling entail?

Students in secondary schools and colleges are offered tempting commissions to act as money mules, and are contacted by crime gangs through social media, messaging apps, or sometimes by word of mouth.

Gardaí have said there are two types of money muling - complicit and non-complicit.

While some people are aware they are complicit in criminal activity, Detective Superintendent Mick Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) says some young people are enticed by “too good to be true” earning opportunities.

“A money mule can also be coerced against their will, either bullied or threatened, or they could be paying off a drug debt or think they are helping a ‘friend’ who can’t access a bank account,” he said.

He also warned the proceeds of the crimes these young people are acting as agents for are used for international crimes including drug distribution and people smuggling.

How can I educate my child on what to look out for?

The advice from the GNECB, particularly for parents, guardians, and teachers is to recognise money muling for what it is and advise on the dangers and ramifications.

“By working together and reducing numbers prepared to act as money mules then we seriously reduce organised crimes capacity,” said Det Supt Cryan.

Students need to know how they will destroy their future if they act as a money mule. 

“Parents and teachers need to know how serious this is and the ramifications for the children, and to educate their children not to act as money mules.

“Teachers need to be alert to the people in their classes recruiting money mules, and students need to know how they will destroy their future if they act as a money mule,” he added.

Read More

Details of almost 450,000 customers compromised in Fastway Couriers hack

More in this section

Hacker Targeting Online Shoppers for Identity Theft Details of almost 450,000 customers compromised in Fastway Couriers hack
18/02/21 Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHE Worrying signs of 'slippage' in public's behaviour, says Nphet
Coronavirus - Tue Sep 15, 2020 AstraZeneca refuses to give Health Minister vaccine supply commitments
gardaicybercrimemoney mule
Coronavirus - Sat Feb 13, 2021

AstraZeneca vaccine 'good for all age groups'

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices