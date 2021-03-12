Why Nphet is still worried as #EndTheLockdown trends

A year on from when the country first entered lockdown, a growing number of people are questioning how much longer level 5 restrictions will remain in place and there are worrying signs of “slippage” in the public's behaviour, according to Npeht.

While some point to the gradual decline in case numbers as a reason to speed up our exit from Covid-19 restrictions, Nphet is warning now is not the time to let down our guard. As #EndTheLockdown trends on Twitter, we examine the reasons why Nphet is still worried.

Stalling progress

While daily case numbers are lower than the January peak, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of Nphet's Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, has warned they are still high and progress appears to have stalled.

On Thursday, 592 new cases were confirmed in the Republic, while 631 were reported on Wednesday.

At over 500 cases a day, daily cases numbers are twice as high as when the country came out of lockdown in early December and 50 times higher than last June.

On Thursday night, Prof Nolan said the reproduction number may now be close to 1 and there was some concern that “this may be the beginning of something”.

Hospital numbers

Despite declining case numbers, the number of people in hospital with the virus at present is similar to levels seen at the peak in October, which is of concern to health officials.

359 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals on Friday morning, including 87 in ICU.

Prof Nolan said this is also almost twice as many people in intensive care as the country had at the peak in October.

Return to the workplace

Mobility data shows traffic levels are about 60% of a normal workday, which is in sharp contrast to last April, when they were at just 25%.

While the number of close contacts for confirmed cases remains low, Prof Nolan warned that this could lead to increased infections.

Now is not the time to be going back to the workplace "unless it is essential," he warned.

Social mixing

It’s been 52 weeks since restrictions on mixing between households were first introduced, but it is still not time to ease those restrictions, Nphet has warned.

Prof Nolan said any deviation right now from the key message of stay at home could put the achievements of the last six to eight weeks at risk.

Yesterday, Irish archbishops called on the Government to immediately lift the current cap on funerals, arguing that 25 people should be allowed to attend funerals.

Under the current level 5 restrictions, only 10 people are able to attend a funeral.