'We are sailing very close to the wind here', warns Nolan

Health officials have sounded a "note of caution" about the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community, warning that the country remains in a "precarious" state despite a gradual decline in case numbers.
While many of the virus indicators are trending in the right direction, increased mobility and the planned return to school for many students next week is causing concern among health officials.
Some 592 new cases of Covid-19 were announced last night, in addition to a further 10 deaths. There were 359 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 87 in ICU.
Speaking at a health briefing last night, Philip Nolan, the chairman of the Nphet epidemiological modelling group, said hospital numbers have declined from over 2,000, but still remain higher than at any stage of the second wave of the virus. The R number is stable at 0.6-1, he said.
Mobility data also shows that traffic levels are around 60% of a normal workday, which is in sharp contrast to last April, when they were at just 25%. There is a risk this could lead to increased infections, he said, though he noted that the number of close contacts for confirmed cases remains low.
"It is essential over the next few weeks that we stay home, continue to limit our contacts, and suppress transmission."
Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, called on parents to continue working from home when children return to school.
“I would appeal to parents — please do not take that as a signal to go back to work," he said.
"Please stay at home, work from home if at all possible. We have to protect the gains we have made.”
He said he is aware of the burden these restrictions place on workplaces.
The vaccines are having a “phenomenal effect”, Dr Glynn said.
He said: “We are looking at two to three months where we have got to stick with this … barring unforeseen events, there is a reasonable expectation we will have a good summer.”
In the short-term, there will be a vaccine bonus for the elderly and vulnerable who have lived restricted lives, Prof Nolan said.
This view was supported by Professor Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.
She said vaccinated older people could visit with young children two weeks after their second dose — but she stressed that visiting and hugging are not the same.
“The question everyone is asking is: 'When can grandparents get the hug from their grandchildren?',” said Prof Butler.
Thursday marks one year since medics reported Ireland's first death related to Covid-19.
More than 4,500 people in Ireland have since lost their lives to the disease.