Man, 40s, dies following hit and run collision in Mayo

Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident to come forward
The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and occurred in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar. File picture

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 21:40
Steve Neville

A man has died following a hit and run collision in Mayo.

Gardaí said that the collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and occurred in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar at around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

They said that the pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

The post mortem has been completed and a forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11.30pm and 12.30am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

