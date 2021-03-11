HSE chief: Confidence in AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines has been 'rocked'

HSE chief Paul Reid has hit out at criticism of the health service over vaccine delays, claiming the fault lies with vaccine suppliers rather than the HSE itself.

Mr Reid told a briefing that the HSE is administering as many doses as are delivered, claiming 95% are administered within three days of arrival in the country.

He also said the HSE's confidence in AstraZeneca has been "rocked" after a series of missed delivery targets, and said he didn't know how many AstraZeneca doses would arrive next week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sought a meeting with the AstraZeneca CEO next week to discuss the issues around production and supply, a move backed by Mr Reid.

The HSE chief executive has cast doubt on whether the supplier will be able to meet its full commitment to supply 377,000 vaccines by the end of the quarter.

Mr Reid said: "There was one delivery where we would be expecting 52,000 and we would get an early forecast, sorry that's 26,000 and then very shortly before that we'd get an indication that it's less than 10,000.

That's the environment which we're trying to operate in, and we're being held accountable for missing our targets which is bizarre.

"We're delivering, it is delivered efficiently, effectively and safely within a very reasonable timeframe for everything that we get.

"We've demonstrated that since the first week of this campaign.

"We've obviously been keeping the Taoiseach and everybody else informed of the unpredictability of the supply.

As we look towards the rest of the quarter, the indications for the rest of the quarter were 377,000 from AstraZeneca. I'm not sure they will meet that full commitment, based on what we've seen and what we've heard so far."

Mr Reid said the shifting delivery schedules were impacting on the HSE's ability to effectively administer the vaccines, and added that 95% of what is delivered is being administered within three days.

The HSE had forecast between 75,000 to 85,000 of vaccines would be administered next week.

But Mr Reid admitted there had been no clarity from AstraZeneca if it would meet its delivery targets for next week.

"Our confidence levels have been fairly rocked with them in terms of delivery and supply," he said.

Mr Reid also told the briefing that some non-Covid health services are to reopen this month as Covid-19 case numbers continue to decrease.

Services will return in a phased manner, but the HSE chief predicted this will happen more smoothly than after the first lockdown.

“Now hospitals are in a positive position and ready to commence the process of stepping back up non-Covid services," Mr Reid said.

Fewer services were cut during this lockdown and he said there was now a "template" for how to reopen.

However, he said the levels of disease transmission were still high and he cautioned against complacency.

Numbers in hospital have dropped to 360, but he said this is still comparable to the peak of the second wave.

“360 people being treated for the same illness at the same time is not normal,” he said.

The vast majority of nursing home residents have now been vaccinated, Mr Reid said, and this is also the case for over 85s.

Despite some delays in accessing vaccines, he said the completion target of 'mid-May' for the over-70s still stands.