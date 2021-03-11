Witness appeal after man, 30s, dies in Donegal collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Donegal.

The collision occurred at around 8am this morning at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra on the N15.

The drive of the car, a man in his 30s, was removed to Sligo University Hospital with critical injuries and he has since passed away.

Gardaí said that forensic collision investigators have conducted their examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

They are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Gardaí added that they are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 7.30am and 8.30am to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.