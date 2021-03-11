Irish Rail to spend up to €150,000 on graffiti removal

Irish Rail wants to hire experts at "rolling graffiti removal" so it can cut costs caused by removing trains from service while they are cleaned.

In a tender issued in recent days, Iarnród Éireann (IÉ) said it was part of a "zero tolerance" approach to graffiti on its rail stock.

The cost of the tender is pitched at €150,000 and according to the tender: "Iarnród Éireann are affected by ongoing graffiti and tagging of their rolling stock at various locations around the country.

"As part of a zero tolerance approach to incidents of graffiti and tagging, IÉ have to regularly take rolling stock out of revenue service to clean the graffiti and tagging which is costly from the perspective of the procurement of graffiti removal products and the significant labour required to clean large sections of its rolling stock.

"IÉ are seeking to enter into a market consultation with companies experienced in the field of rolling stock graffiti removal so that IÉ can lower the overall cost base of removing graffiti and increase the overall availability of rolling stock for passenger service."

There have been a number of incidents in recent years of train service, including during rush hour, being affected by graffiti damage.

Last August, one train was graffitied and had to be sent for cleaning, with a knock-on effect which led to a reduced service on a number of lines around Dublin.

At the time a spokesperson for Irish Rail said: "It also diverts our resources into something that is needless and would be better spent doing other things."

A Freedom of Information response issued in 2017 showed that over the previous four-year period more than €50,000 worth of damage was caused to trains at Longford and Edgeworthstown stations.