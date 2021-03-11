Nine further deaths and 223 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Nine more deaths with Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

Another 223 people tested positive.

There are 189 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals, with 26 in ICU.

The figures come as Arlene Foster has said she would like to “move a little faster” in easing Northern Ireland’s lockdown restrictions.

Speaking last night, the First Minister said: “We are in a very good place.” She told Belfast Live: “The vaccine is having an impact.

“There is always a pressure on us when we are in a good place to move faster.

“I would like to move a little faster but we cannot move so fast that we lose the advantage we have and then we have to take a step backwards.”

She said the pandemic had been hard on people.

“We just want to keep moving forward in the right direction so we can leave this in the rearview mirror.” She expressed optimism about the summer.

“I think we are in a very good place at the moment.

“Over the last seven days, the rolling average, we have the lowest death rate across the British Isles per head of population.

“That is a good indicator that the vaccine is having an impact on numbers in hospital, numbers in intensive care and then unfortunately passing away with Covid-19.”