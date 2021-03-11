Samaritans have listened to almost 73,000 hours of calls since pandemic hit

Samaritans volunteers have already listened to callers for almost 73,000 hours during the Covid-19 pandemic, with loneliness and isolation among the main reasons people sought support.

Samaritans’ volunteers supported callers for 72,827 hours by phone and email between March 13 last year and the beginning of this month.

Samaritans’ Regional Director Rory Fitzgerald urged people in need to keep calling and paid tribute to the 1,500 plus volunteers who have operated the helpline.

"There is no doubt Covid-19 has impacted on everyone’s life in some way and will have had a profound impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing," he said.

In addition to loneliness and isolation, mental health issues including stress and anxiety, family, relationship, financial or employment issues, bereavement, chronic pain, and illness have also featured in the calls fielded by volunteers over the past year.

Mr Fitzgerald said several volunteers took on extra shifts to ensure there was never a time when our helpline had to close.

“Our key message to anyone who is struggling to cope is not to bottle it up," he said. "We urge anyone who needs to talk to reach out to a relative or friend or call Samaritans anonymously on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.”

Niall Mulligan, Executive Director with Samaritans Ireland, said: "Covid-19 has had a significant impact on people’s mental health and now more than ever, a year on from when restrictions were put in place, mental health and wellbeing should be at the forefront of government policies. Adequate supports and resources must continue to be made available for the most vulnerable people across Ireland,” he added.

“This was also one of the toughest times in the organisation’s 60 years in Ireland, but the resilience of our volunteers shone through."

Aileen Spitere, who works with the Samaritans in Cork, said: "During the first lockdown what I noticed primarily was the amount of fear there was among callers. Fear of getting Covid, fear of dying, and fear of isolation. It was difficult. But even among our callers there was a feeling of us all being in it together.

“Since Christmas however, there is a weariness among people and the loneliness felt by many is crippling. For many they have not had a regular life for over a year and while many are resilient and stoic, some are at the end of their tether.

“Some people who talk to us have not talked to anyone that day before ringing us. While many tell us they are ‘just lonely’, those words do not even begin to describe the despair caused by lack of human connection."

Rory Fitzgerald, a volunteer in Waterford, said: “Callers are also missing relatives and friends and the connection we used to have meeting up with others and that crosses all generations. It is hard for callers to stay positive.”